Watch Local 4 News at 4 -- June 18, 2020

June 18, 2020
Schools scramble to plan for fall while facing financial concerns
Michigan schools have been in crisis mode since the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic derailed life as we know it. On Wednesday, Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer announced she’s hoping students can get back to class in the fall. But some educators are raising red flags about not having the tools or the funding plans to make it happen.
