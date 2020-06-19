86ºF

If you are disabled and need help with the public file, call (313) 222-0566

News

Watch Local 4 News at 5 -- June 19, 2020

Kayla Clarke, Web Producer

Tags: Local 4 News at 5, Live
Devin Scillian and Kimberly Gill on Local 4 News at 5.
Devin Scillian and Kimberly Gill on Local 4 News at 5. (WDIV)

Here’s what’s coming up on Local 4 News at 5:

Federal judge rules indoor gyms in Michigan can reopen next week

A federal judge said indoor gyms in Michigan can reopen next week. Hank Winchester has more information on Local 4 News at 5.

Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.

About the Author: