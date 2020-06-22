82ºF

If you are disabled and need help with the public file, call (313) 222-0566

News

Watch Local 4 News at 4 -- June 22, 2020

Kayla Clarke, Web Producer

Tags: Local 4 News at 4, Live
Ben Bailey and Karen Drew on Local 4 News at 4.
Ben Bailey and Karen Drew on Local 4 News at 4. (WDIV)

Here’s what’s coming up on Local 4 News at 4:

Ben Bailey is tracking a chance of rain overnight

There are raindrops possible each of the next five days (that’s six straight days if you count Monday evening). Just don’t expect a lot of water from any of those shots. Our best chance of rain is tonight. Expect a few evening showers and maybe a rumble of thunder. Some of that will linger into Tuesday morning. The chances beyond that are slim. And most of those days will be mostly sunny. -- Ben Bailey

Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.

About the Author: