77ºF

If you are disabled and need help with the public file, call (313) 222-0566

News

ClickOnDetroit NIGHTSIDE report -- Thursday, June 25, 2020

Kayla Clarke, Web Producer

Tags: Detroit, Oakland County, Macomb County, News, Nightside Report, Local News
View of Detroit from the Windsor sky camera on May 11, 2020 at 8:29 p.m.
View of Detroit from the Windsor sky camera on May 11, 2020 at 8:29 p.m. (WDIV)

New data suggests pregnant women more vulnerable to COVID-19

DETROIT – The CDC released new information Thursday about the underlying conditions that put people at higher risk from COVID-19 and new estimates of just how many Americans may have already been infected.

Michigan coronavirus (COVID-19) cases up to 62,306, Death toll now at 5,886

4 Fast Facts

  • Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer signs order allowing professional sports to return without fans. Click here to read more.
  • U.S. virus cases near an all-time high as governors backtrack. Click here to read more.
  • Officials have identified eight possible coronavirus (COVID-19) exposure locations, including bars and vineyards, in Traverse City. Click here to read more.
  • Lake St. Clair’s infamous Jobbie Nooner is still on for Friday despite a recent increase in Michigan’s coronavirus (COVID-19) cases and hospitalizations. Click here to read more.

Be Informed

Detroit police chief apologizes after arrest of innocent man

Police Chief James Craig apologized Thursday after a Farmington Hill man was arrested at his home for a crime he didn’t commit. Craig called out the “shoddy investigative work” that led to the arrest of Robert WIlliams.

Mother holds out hope for daughter’s safe return

Timika Street is a 36-years-old mother of two who has been missing for nearly half a year.

“Her life pretty much was for those two daughters,” said her mother, Theresa Anderson. “That’s what makes this like very very hard. She is a family oriented person.”

Michigan gyms, fitness centers remain closed

As restaurants continue to welcome back customers, gyms were set to do the same thing, that is until a last minute decision from a Federal Appeals Court. That decision struck down a ruling from a lower court and ordered gyms stay closed until the governor decides they can reopen.

A look inside MGM Grand Detroit

Despite not having a set date for reopening Detroit’s MGM Grand Casino and Hotel staff have been working to ready gaming tables, machines, restaurant and protocols to be ready to open as soon as given the go ahead from state authorities, the entertainment company’s Midwest president said during a tour Thursday morning.

Court orders Line 5 to temporarily cease operations

The Ingham County Circuit Court ordered Thursday that Enbridge Energy must cease all operations of the Line 5 oil pipeline located in the Straits of Mackinac.

Read More

Wednesday, June 24, 2020 --

Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.

About the Author: