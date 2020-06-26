ClickOnDetroit NIGHTSIDE report -- Thursday, June 25, 2020

New data suggests pregnant women more vulnerable to COVID-19
DETROIT – The CDC released new information Thursday about the underlying conditions that put people at higher risk from COVID-19 and new estimates of just how many Americans may have already been infected.
Michigan coronavirus (COVID-19) cases up to 62,306, Death toll now at 5,886
WATCH Local 4 News at 11
4 Fast Facts
- Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer signs order allowing professional sports to return without fans. Click here to read more.
- U.S. virus cases near an all-time high as governors backtrack. Click here to read more.
- Officials have identified eight possible coronavirus (COVID-19) exposure locations, including bars and vineyards, in Traverse City. Click here to read more.
- Lake St. Clair’s infamous Jobbie Nooner is still on for Friday despite a recent increase in Michigan’s coronavirus (COVID-19) cases and hospitalizations. Click here to read more.
Be Informed
Detroit police chief apologizes after arrest of innocent man
Police Chief James Craig apologized Thursday after a Farmington Hill man was arrested at his home for a crime he didn’t commit. Craig called out the “shoddy investigative work” that led to the arrest of Robert WIlliams.
Mother holds out hope for daughter’s safe return
Timika Street is a 36-years-old mother of two who has been missing for nearly half a year.
“Her life pretty much was for those two daughters,” said her mother, Theresa Anderson. “That’s what makes this like very very hard. She is a family oriented person.”
Michigan gyms, fitness centers remain closed
As restaurants continue to welcome back customers, gyms were set to do the same thing, that is until a last minute decision from a Federal Appeals Court. That decision struck down a ruling from a lower court and ordered gyms stay closed until the governor decides they can reopen.
A look inside MGM Grand Detroit
Despite not having a set date for reopening Detroit’s MGM Grand Casino and Hotel staff have been working to ready gaming tables, machines, restaurant and protocols to be ready to open as soon as given the go ahead from state authorities, the entertainment company’s Midwest president said during a tour Thursday morning.
Court orders Line 5 to temporarily cease operations
The Ingham County Circuit Court ordered Thursday that Enbridge Energy must cease all operations of the Line 5 oil pipeline located in the Straits of Mackinac.
Read More
- Questions about coronavirus (COVID-19)? Ask Dr. McGeorge
- Help Me Hank: Resources during COVID-19 outbreak
- Man charged after leading police on high-speed chase with baby in truck in Sterling Heights
- The Dixie Chicks officially change their name to The Chicks
- ‘The noose was real’ - NASCAR releases photo from Talladega
- Police investigating shooting near dollar store on Detroit’s west side
- What is The Michigan Urban Farming Initiative?
- Coronavirus testing site volunteers share reasons for stepping up