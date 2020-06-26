ClickOnDetroit NIGHTSIDE report -- Thursday, June 25, 2020

DETROIT – The CDC released new information Thursday about the underlying conditions that put people at higher risk from COVID-19 and new estimates of just how many Americans may have already been infected.

WATCH Local 4 News at 11

4 Fast Facts

Be Informed

Police Chief James Craig apologized Thursday after a Farmington Hill man was arrested at his home for a crime he didn’t commit. Craig called out the “shoddy investigative work” that led to the arrest of Robert WIlliams.

Timika Street is a 36-years-old mother of two who has been missing for nearly half a year.

“Her life pretty much was for those two daughters,” said her mother, Theresa Anderson. “That’s what makes this like very very hard. She is a family oriented person.”

As restaurants continue to welcome back customers, gyms were set to do the same thing, that is until a last minute decision from a Federal Appeals Court. That decision struck down a ruling from a lower court and ordered gyms stay closed until the governor decides they can reopen.

Despite not having a set date for reopening Detroit’s MGM Grand Casino and Hotel staff have been working to ready gaming tables, machines, restaurant and protocols to be ready to open as soon as given the go ahead from state authorities, the entertainment company’s Midwest president said during a tour Thursday morning.

The Ingham County Circuit Court ordered Thursday that Enbridge Energy must cease all operations of the Line 5 oil pipeline located in the Straits of Mackinac.

Read More

Wednesday, June 24, 2020 --