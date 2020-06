Here’s what’s coming up on Local 4 News at 11:

Local 4Casters tracking threat of severe weather across Metro Detroit that lasts into the morning

“We are in for a stormy conditions, tonight and Saturday morning. For those who are awake, we will have quite a lightning show with heavy rain and damaging wind. For families who go to sleep, do not be surprised to be awakened by thunder or alarms alerting people to severe weather.” -- Andrew Humphrey, CBM