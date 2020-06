Here’s what’s coming up on Local 4 News at 4:

What we’ve learned about Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s plan for schools to return to in-person learning this fall

Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer revealed her plan to help schools across the state return to in-person learning this fall.

The “MI Safe Schools Return to School Roadmap” is a 63-page document that outlines coronavirus (COVID-19) safety protocols for each phase of Whitmer’s reopening plan.