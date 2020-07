Here’s what’s coming up on Local 4 News at 5:

Michigan governor not afraid to shut state back down if COVID-19 cases continue to rise

With positive coronavirus (COVID-19) cases ticking up, Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer said she’s not afraid to shut the state back down if the trend continues. Whitmer said Michigan could have moved to phase five of her reopening plan by Fourth of July, but she’s pulled back because of troubling trends.