Michigan State Police address spike in freeway shootings

It’s a number police can’t remember seeing in the past -- 13 road rage shootings in Metro Detroit over the last three weeks. “We haven’t had this many road rage incidents without firearms, let alone with firearms, we haven’t seen things like this -- where people are just mad about something,” Michigan State Police Lt. Mike Shaw said.