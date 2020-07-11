Local 4 News at 11 -- July 10, 2020

Here’s what’s you missed on Local 4 News at 11:
Graphic video of fatal shooting released by DPD to combat rumors on social media
Video of the shooting was shown at the press conference shows the suspect armed with a pistol and firing at officers.
