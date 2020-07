Here’s what’s coming up on Local 4 News at 5:

Police arrest 11 in protest blocking school buses in Detroit

Nearly a dozen protesters were arrested for blocking school buses from picking up children for summer school classes on Thursday in Detroit.

Protesters were blocking buses at a yard in the 12600 block of Westwood Street near Evergreen Road and I-96 on the city’s west side. The arrests come on the fourth consecutive day of such protests.