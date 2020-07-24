ClickOnDetroit NIGHTSIDE report -- Thursday, July 23, 2020

DETROIT – Many people have questioned the accuracy of state counts for daily coronavirus (COVID-19) cases, so Local 4 spoke to the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services to get a response.

Coronavirus cases are reported every day. Initial test results are sent to the Michigan Disease Surveillance System by the lab that performed the test. Once the data is tabulated by the computer, any remaining discrepancies are reviewed and resolved by staff members.

Police are on scene of an officer involved shooting that happened on Detroit’s east side on Thursday evening. Detroit Police Chief James Craig said that one shot was fired and the suspect was killed. The man was accused of being involved in a quadruple shooting over the weekend.

President Donald Trump initially announced announced he plans to send federal agents to Kansas City, Chicago and Albuquerque as part of an initiative to “quell recent violence” in cities across the country. Trump announced the expansion of “Operation Legend” on Thursday, adding Detroit, Cleveland and Milwuakee to the list.

Is the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic affecting your dreams? Researchers said many people have reported bizarre, vivid dreams involving swarms of flying insects, grasshoppers with vampire fangs and fighting off giant bug-like creatures.

There’s a big boost coming for minority small businesses in the city of Detroit. TCF Bank announced a new $1 Billion loan commitment to minority and women-owned small businesses. “Black owned, woman owned,”said Jamesha Lucas with Bronzed ‘N’ Glow.

If you’ve been to a restaurant recently, you’ve seen fewer tables to accommodate social distancing and signs requiring patrons to wear masks -- but what do restaurant owners do if a guest doesn’t want to wear one?

