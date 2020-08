Here’s what’s coming up on Local 4 News at 4:

Ben Bailey tracking threat of severe weather across Metro Detroit

“The western half of our area is under a Slight Risk for severe weather, while the eastern half is under a Marginal Risk. Storm Tracker 4 has been monitoring a line of storms that has produced measured wind gusts over 80 mph already! We expect these storms to weaken somewhat by the time they arrive here this evening, but damaging winds are still likely in any storm.” -- Ben Bailey