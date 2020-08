Here’s what’s coming up on Local 4 News at 4:

Michigan House approves return-to-school agreement

The Michigan House has approved a return-to-school deal that was reached Friday by the governor and legislative leadership just ahead of Saturday’s special Senate session. House Bill 5913 was approved 73-33 during Monday’s session. All of the education bills will now head to Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s desk for signing.