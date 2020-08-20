76ºF

Former Detroit home of Ulysses S. Grant moved out of state fairgrounds

18th President lived in Detroit in the 1840s

DETROIT – The Detroit home of Julia and Lt. Ulysses S. Grant has been moved from the former state fairgrounds to Eastern Market.

It caused a major traffic jam as the historic house was moved the 15 mile rout to Eastern Market.

A crew of electricians led the way as they checked to see if the house could clear power lines and traffic lights.

The 18th President had the home when he was assigned to Detroit in the 1840s. It stood where Lafayette Park is today. More information on the historic home can be found here.

