84ºF

News

Watch Local 4 News at 11 -- Aug. 24, 2020

Kayla Clarke, Web Producer

Tags: Local 4 News at 11, Live
Kimberly Gill and Devin Scillian on Local 4 News at 11.
Kimberly Gill and Devin Scillian on Local 4 News at 11. (WDIV)

Here’s what’s coming up on Local 4 News at 11:

17-year-old girl accused of driving drunk, leading deputies on chase

Officials said a 17-year-old girl led Oakland County deputies on a wild police chase through neighborhoods on Monday morning.

Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.

About the Author: