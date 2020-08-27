Watch Local 4 News at 11 -- Aug. 26, 2020

Here’s what’s coming up on Local 4 News at 11:

Convicted child predator arrested less than a year after he was paroled

Police have arrested a child molester less than a year after he was paroled.

Robert Sohn was charged last Tuesday by the Livingston County Prosecutor with second-degree criminal sexual conduct of a child under 13 years old. A similar crime previously sent him to prison for five years.

It was neighbors living near Sohn who helped alert police. Sohn hadn’t registered as a sex offender as required by his parole.