83ºF

News

Watch Local 4 News at 11 -- Aug. 27, 2020

DeJanay Booth, Web Producer

Tags: Local 4 News at 11, Live
Kimberly Gill and Devin Scillian on Local 4 News at 11.
Kimberly Gill and Devin Scillian on Local 4 News at 11. (WDIV)

Here’s what’s coming up on Local 4 News at 11:

Thunderstorm chances to last into weekend

Thunderstorm chances are expected to last into the weekend, accompanied by a warm and humid Friday finish. But relief is just around the corner.

Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.

About the Author: