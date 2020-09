Here’s what’s coming up on Local 4 News at 5:

‘We have to get this right’: Gov. Whitmer hints at plan for Michigan gyms, bowling alleys, theaters

The owners of Michigan gyms and other businesses were hoping to hear the governor address reopening plans Wednesday, but that didn’t happen.

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer didn’t officially announce a plan at her coronavirus (COVID-19) briefing, but she hinted that a decision should be revealed in the coming days.