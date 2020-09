Here’s what’s coming up on Local 4 News at 4:

Gov. Whitmer reopens Michigan gyms and pools, allows organized sports to resume

Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer is reopening gyms and pools and allowing organized sports to resume across the state.

Whitmer said Wednesday during her coronavirus (COVID-19) briefing that an announcement about gyms and organized sports would be made “in the coming days.” About 24 hours later, she revealed executive orders reopening gyms and pools and permitting sports.