Local 4 News at 4 -- Sept. 10, 2020

Here’s what’s coming up on Local 4 News at 4:

Athletes in organized sports must wear face coverings when social distancing isn’t possible

Michigan’s top medical official was asked about possible breathing difficulties for high school athletes required to wear masks during sports, and she said it’s possible some students might not be able to participate if they can’t do so with face coverings.

Officials with the World Health Organization claim children shouldn’t wear masks while playing sports or engaging in physical activity because it could compromise their breathing.