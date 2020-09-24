77ºF

News

Watch Local 4 News at 5 -- Sept. 24, 2020

Dane Kelly, Web Producer

Tags: Local 4 News at 5, Live
Devin Scillian and Kimberly Gill on Local 4 News at 5.
Devin Scillian and Kimberly Gill on Local 4 News at 5. (WDIV)

Here’s what’s coming up on Local 4 News at 5:

Detroit police Chief James Craig weighs in on Breonna Taylor decision

The decision to charge only one of the three officers with a crime has left many in the community feeling justice hasn’t been served.

Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.

About the Author: