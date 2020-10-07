62ºF

News

Local 4 News at 11 -- Oct. 6, 2020

DeJanay Booth, Web Producer

Tags: Local 4 News at 11, Live
Kimberly Gill and Devin Scillian on Local 4 News at 11.
Kimberly Gill and Devin Scillian on Local 4 News at 11. (WDIV)

Here’s what’s coming up on Local 4 News at 11:

Woman injured, puppy killed in dog attack in Roseville neighborhood

A woman was walking her puppy when two dogs raced across the street and attacked. Neighbors ran out to help the woman.

Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.

About the Author: