Michigan labeled as ‘high risk' for worsening COVID-19 outbreak

The number of confirmed cases of the coronavirus (COVID-19) in Michigan has risen to 136,465 as of Monday, including 6,898 deaths, state officials report.

Monday’s update represents 1,809 new cases and seven additional deaths over the last two days. On Saturday, the state reported 134,656 total cases and 6,891 deaths.