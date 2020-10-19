Watch Local 4 News at 4 -- Oct. 19, 2020

Here’s what’s coming up on Local 4 News at 4:

Young woman dies at hospital eight weeks after being found alive at funeral home

A 20-year-old Southfield woman declared dead, then later found alive at a funeral home, has died from brain damage eight weeks after being found.

The woman’s mother called 911 on Aug. 23 when her daughter Timesha Beauchamp, who has cerebral palsy, had trouble breathing. After several attempts to revive her, Southfield paramedics declared her dead. She was later found alive.