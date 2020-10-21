Local 4 News at 4 -- Oct. 20, 2020

Here’s what you missed on Local 4 News at 4 (Watch a clip of the show above):

Michigan Gov. Whitmer sounds alarm about rise in COVID-19 cases

Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer was asked about the possibility of the state shutting down again due to rising COVID-19 cases, and she called right now “a dangerous moment.”

On Wednesday, Michigan officials reported 1,597 new confirmed cases of COVID-19, as well as 33 deaths. Before Wednesday’s update, the seven-day moving average for new cases in Michigan was at 1,670 -- the highest ever.