ClickOnDetroit NIGHTSIDE report -- Saturday, Oct. 24, 2020

DETROIT – On Saturday, the state of Michigan reported an increase of 3,338 new COVID-19 cases since Friday -- the highest one-day total reported since the coronavirus pandemic struck earlier this year.

“The data shows we are continuing to see alarming increases in the incidence of COVID-19 infections in Michigan. It is now more important than ever that people take this seriously,” said Dr. Joneigh Khaldun, chief medical executive and chief deputy for health. “Wear a mask every time you are going to be around someone outside of your own household. Avoid large gatherings and maintain a safe distance from others. If rates continue like this, we risk overwhelming our hospitals and having many more Michiganders die.”

Friday, Oct. 23, 2020