ClickOnDetroit NIGHTSIDE report -- Saturday, Oct. 24, 2020

Michigan reports new one-day record of 3,338 COVID cases
DETROIT – On Saturday, the state of Michigan reported an increase of 3,338 new COVID-19 cases since Friday -- the highest one-day total reported since the coronavirus pandemic struck earlier this year.
“The data shows we are continuing to see alarming increases in the incidence of COVID-19 infections in Michigan. It is now more important than ever that people take this seriously,” said Dr. Joneigh Khaldun, chief medical executive and chief deputy for health. “Wear a mask every time you are going to be around someone outside of your own household. Avoid large gatherings and maintain a safe distance from others. If rates continue like this, we risk overwhelming our hospitals and having many more Michiganders die.”
More: Michigan coronavirus cases up to 158,026; Death toll now at 7,182
WATCH Local 4 News at 11
Metro Detroit weather: Chilly Saturday evening with clouds, but remaining dry
Saturday night will be partly cloudy to mostly clear and colder. Pets will need to be indoors as lows reach the low and middle 30s.
4 Fast Facts
- Warren police fatally shot a man who barricaded himself inside an apartment after 9-hour standoff. Click here to read more.
- New data shows that USPS mail delivery in Detroit is the slowest in the nation, causing worry amid the election. Click here to read more.
- Two women were robbed and assaulted by a gunman wearing a clown mask inside a Detroit home. Click here to read more.
- Michigan State University loses its first home opener in 21 season to Rutgers 38-27. Click here to read more.