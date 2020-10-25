ClickOnDetroit NIGHTSIDE report -- Sunday, Oct. 25, 2020

Gov. Whitmer ‘hoping to avoid’ another lockdown after Saturday’s record coronavirus cases
DETROIT – Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer said that Saturday’s record-breaking coronavirus numbers is a call to action to avoid moving the state backward.
“We have pushed our curve down in the past,” Whitmer said. “The good news is we’ve learned a lot about this fire source; we know what it takes. But we need everyone to do their part so that we can avoid having to take steps backward.”
The latest: Michigan coronavirus cases up to 158,026; Death toll now at 7,182
