ClickOnDetroit NIGHTSIDE report -- Sunday, Oct. 25, 2020

DETROIT – Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer said that Saturday’s record-breaking coronavirus numbers is a call to action to avoid moving the state backward.

“We have pushed our curve down in the past,” Whitmer said. “The good news is we’ve learned a lot about this fire source; we know what it takes. But we need everyone to do their part so that we can avoid having to take steps backward.”

WATCH Local 4 News at 11

Metro Detroit weather: Cloudy, chilly Sunday evening and still dry

Sunday evening will be cloudy and chilly. Temps will be in the middle 40s.

Sunday night will be cloudy. Scattered sprinkles and light rain showers arrive and develop by dawn. Temps stay above the freezing mark, but it will be chilly. Overnight lows will be in the upper 30s to near 40 degrees.

Read the full forecast here.

4 Fast Facts

Saturday, Oct. 24, 2020 --