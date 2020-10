Here’s what’s coming up on Local 4 News at 4:

2-year-old girl rushed to hospital after dog runs into home, attacks her

Police said a 2-year-old girl was rushed to a hospital after a dog attacked her. The child was attacked in the 10000 block of Wayburn Street on Monday around noon. Police said the dog was a cane corso, a breed that can weigh up to 110 pounds when fully grown.