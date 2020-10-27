44ºF

News

ClickOnDetroit NIGHTSIDE report -- Monday, Oct. 26, 2020

Natasha Dado, Web Producer

Tags: Detroit, News, Nightside Report, Local News, Oakland County, Macomb County, Wayne County, Livingston County, Washtenaw County, St. Clair County, Lapeer County, Monroe County
View of Detroit from the Windsor sky camera on Oct. 25, 2020 at 6:30 p.m.
View of Detroit from the Windsor sky camera on Oct. 25, 2020 at 6:30 p.m. (WDIV)

Michigan political leaders react as Senate confirms Amy Coney Barrett to the Supreme Court ahead of Election Day

The Republican-controlled Senate confirmed Amy Coney Barrett to the Supreme Court before Election Day, handing President Donald Trump a political victory.

She was confirmed to the Supreme Court with a 52-48 vote. Following the confirmation members of the Democratic and Republican parties in Michigan issued statements.

The latest: Michigan coronavirus cases up to 161,907; Death toll now at 7,211

Metro Detroit weather: Crisp finish to October, including Halloween

Those sneak peeks of summer we got to enjoy last week are long gone. I hope you like your October crisp, because that’s the way we’ll finish, and that includes Halloween.

Read the full forecast here.

4 Fast Facts

Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.

About the Author: