Local COVID-19 cases surge; Ann Arbor police mobile arraignments; giant head outside UMMA?

Happy Friday. We made it through another week.

The Washtenaw County Health Department made a troubling announcement yesterday. It can no longer keep up with contact tracing due to the exponential growth of COVID-19 cases in the area. Consistent with trends around Michigan, daily confirmed and probable cases continue to rise -- nearly tripling this week compared to the second week of October. This is not good.

Another concerning fact: The majority of new cases are no longer associated with young people or students and are emerging across the county. While at one point U-M students accounted for more than half of infections in the area, this is no longer the case. County health officials are urging those who test positive, have symptoms or have come into contact with someone with COVID-19 to quarantine immediately and follow the established public health guidance.

Have a safe weekend.

- Meredith (@meredith_A4)

What’s been happening:

🏥 At the state level, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer said Thursday she is “strongly considering all actions” to curb the spread of COVID-19. This comes as Michigan reported a single-day record 6,940 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday, along with 45 additional deaths. (ClickOnDetroit)

👮 Officers in the Ann Arbor Police Department have begun to carry out mobile arraignments at Liberty Plaza for community members who lack access to technology. (A4)

🎥 Watch (with volume up): Car horns and cheers took over downtown Ann Arbor on Saturday afternoon after Democrat Joe Biden was projected the President-elect. (A4)

☑️ Ann Arbor City Council voted unanimously to waive late penalties for winter taxes to alleviate pressure on those facing financial hardship during the pandemic. (MLive)

🏈 “If Jim Harbaugh can’t save Michigan football, then who can?” ClickOnDetroit’s Derick Hutchinson reflects on Harbaugh’s time at U-M and considers his future after a rough season start. (A4)

🥪 The owners of Kerrytown eateries TeaHaus and Detroit Street Filling Station continue to donate meals and groceries to the local community -- all while keeping their businesses afloat. (Eater Detroit)

🥕 Speaking of food donation, Food Gatherers president and CEO Eileen Spring was named United Way of Washtenaw County’s 2021 Woman of the Year for her efforts in distributing millions of meals to an unprecedented number of residents facing food insecurity as a result of the pandemic. (A4)

🌯 BTB Burrito has permanently merged operations with sister restaurant Good Time Charley’s on South U after COVID-19 restrictions affected dine-in option, late night hours. (Michigan Daily)

🤔 What’s outside UMMA? The museum - known for its bold outdoor art installations - has just installed its newest permanent artwork: a massive elongated head by Spanish artist Jaume Plensa. (A4)

Good to know:

🥘 A local mom developed an allergy-friendly line of spices that pack a flavor punch without the risk. (A4)

🦖 The University of Michigan Museum of Natural History reopened this week to students, faculty and staff. To everyone else: sorry, it’s still closed. (A4)

🦉 Owl bet you’d like to attend Leslie Science & Nature Center’s socially distant activities this month. From nighttime hikes to a raptor feeding, see what the center has to offer. (A4)

🍫 Have a sweet tooth? There’s a new chocolate shop in town in the historic Nickels Arcade. Indulge in Bon Bon Bon’s edible mixtapes, floppy disks and more. (A4)

Feature interview of the week:

“I work seven days a week, open to close, just so that we can pay the rent and the bills.”

- Patricia Rockette, owner of MD Bagel Fragel, who has been running the business singlehandedly since the pandemic hit

🗨 Have something to share? Write me anytime at mbruckner@wdiv.com.

Know someone who loves Ann Arbor? Forward them the A4 newsletter! Want to sign up? Go here!

🦠 COVID WATCH: For daily COVID-19 news and analysis in Michigan, sign up for ClickOnDetroit’s Morning Report newsletter.

All About Ann Arbor is powered by ClickOnDetroit/WDIV.