Michigan breaks one-day COVID-19 record with more than 8,500 new cases

The number of confirmed cases of the coronavirus (COVID-19) in Michigan has risen to 244,741 as of Friday, including 7,929 deaths, state officials report.

Friday’s update represents 8,516 new cases and 118 additional deaths, including 83 from a Vital Records review. On Thursday, the state reported 236,225 total cases and 7,811 deaths.