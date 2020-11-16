Watch Local 4 News at 5 -- Nov. 16, 2020

Here’s what you missed on Local 4 News at 5:

Some restaurant owners say they don’t know if business will survive new COVID-19 restrictions

Michigan officials have announced stricter COVID-19 regulations involving restaurants, bars, high schools, colleges, in-person working and more.

The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services issued the restrictions Sunday evening, and Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer held a press briefing to make the announcement. The governor said Thursday that she was considering further action to stop the spread of the virus.