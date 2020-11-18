Watch Local 4 News at 4 -- Nov. 18, 2020

Here’s what’s coming up on Local 4 News at 4:

FDA approves emergency use for first COVID-19 test that can be conducted at home

U.S. regulators on Tuesday allowed emergency use of the first rapid coronavirus test that can be performed entirely at home and delivers results in 30 minutes.

The announcement by the Food and Drug Administration represents an important step in U.S. efforts to expand testing options for COVID-19 beyond health care facilities and testing sites. However, the test will require a prescription, likely limiting its initial use.