Here’s what’s coming up on Local 4 News at 4:

Michigan sets another single-day record with 9,779 new COVID-19 cases

The number of confirmed cases of the coronavirus (COVID-19) in Michigan has risen to 295,177 as of Friday, including 8,377 deaths, state officials report.

Friday’s update represents 9,779 new cases and 53 additional deaths. On Thursday, the state reported 285,398 total cases and 8,324 deaths.