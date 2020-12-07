35ºF

Local 4 News at 4 -- Dec. 7, 2020

Kayla Clarke, Web Producer

Ben Bailey and Karen Drew on Local 4 News at 4.
Here’s what you missed on Local 4 News at 4:

Michigan extends COVID-19 restrictions for 12 days -- What to know

Michigan health officials announced an extension of COVID-19 restrictions in the state as deaths continue to rise and the state’s test positivity rate remains high.

Gov. Whitmer said MDHHS will extend the three-week pause for 12 days. MDHHS said the additional 12 days will allow the department to determine the full impact of the Thanksgiving holiday on the spread of COVID-19 across Michigan.

