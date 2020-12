Here’s what is coming up on Local 4 News at 5:

Michigan officials determine who will receive first COVID-19 vaccine doses -- What to know

As a coronavirus vaccine nears approval and distribution in the U.S., Michigan officials have determined who in the state will receive the first doses of the vaccination.

Due to limited quantities of and high demand for a COVID-19 vaccine, states are planning to administer the vaccinations in multiple phases, prioritizing individuals who are at greater risk.