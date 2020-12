Here’s what you missed on Local 4 News at 5:

FDA panel meets to vote on Moderna COVID vaccine authorization -- Where things stand

A key FDA panel is set to vote Thursday on whether to recommend the approval of Moderna’s COVID-19 vaccine for emergency use.

A favorable vote form this panel could clear the path for Moderna’s vaccine to become the second approved for use in the United States. The FDA does not have to follow the advice of the panel, but it often does.