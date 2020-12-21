Watch Local 4 News at 4 -- Dec. 21, 2020

Here’s what’s coming up on Local 4 News at 4:

Some rain, snow showers linger through midnight -- Ben Bailey has the full forecast

“Some rain and some snow showers will linger through midnight. Beyond that, we’ll be dry overnight. Amounts will be on the light side, and not that intense. So even the places that see snow should stay under a half-inch of accumulation. Most of us will just end up with wet sidewalks and driveways. Temperatures have been firmly above freezing Monday afternoon.” -- Ben Bailey