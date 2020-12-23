Local 4 News at 4 -- Dec. 23, 2020

Here’s what you missed on Local 4 News at 4:

Rain expected through the evening -- Ben Bailey has the full forecast

Temperatures topped out close to 50 on Wednesday afternoon. And that mild push will keep precipitation almost all liquid tonight. Rain expected through the evening and overnight. By the time temperatures drop enough to change precipitation to snow, most of the moisture will be gone. So a snow shower can’t be ruled out around sunrise on Thursday, but anything that shows up should be minimal with no accumulation.