Winter weather advisory issued for SE Michigan with snow, icy roads on the way

Our weather scenario appears to be playing out as expected.

Snow will develop this evening, and perhaps even become heavy for a couple of hours. We could easily pick up an inch or a little more. Once this band of snow passes through, precipitation will lighten up a bit, and then freezing rain will move in late at night.