Eastpointe city worker dies from injuries sustained in trench collapse

An Eastpointe city worker has died after he became trapped when a trench collapsed on Wednesday, according to Fire Deputy Chief Nick Sage.

The incident happened at about 6:20 p.m. near Gratiot and Hayes avenues. The man was working on a water main break at the time. He was taken to a hospital but later died.