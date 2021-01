Devin Scillian and Kimberly Gill on Local 4 News at 5.

Here’s what is coming up on Local 4 News at 5:

2 teens charged as adults in murder of rideshare driver

Two teenagers, 15 and 16 years old, have been charged as adults with first-degree murder in the death of a 60-year-old Uber driver. Prosecutor’s said the pair ordered the Uber ride with every intention of robbing the driver.