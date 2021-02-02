Local 4 News at 5 -- Feb. 2, 2021

Here’s what you missed on Local 4 News at 5:

Detroit expands vaccine eligibility to restaurant, grocery store workers

Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan has expanded vaccination eligibility to the city’s food service workers, which includes restaurant and grocery store employees.

Starting on Tuesday, any foodservice employee either living or working in Detroit, regardless of age, can call to schedule an appointment to receive the COVID-19 vaccine at the TCF Center. Duggan also added any security guard or janitor living or working in Detroit to the list of those eligible.