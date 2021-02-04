Watch Local 4 News at 5 -- Feb. 4, 2021

Here’s what is coming up on Local 4 News at 5:

Contact sports allowed to resume at Michigan schools with COVID protocols in place

Michigan youth contact sports will be allowed to resume practices and games starting on Monday (Feb. 8), with certain COVID-19 safety rules in place, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer said.

“Today, MDHHS is issuing an epidemic order to allow in-person practice and competitions for sports leagues, starting on Monday, Feb. 8,” Whitmer said. “I know these past months have been tough on all of us, and I know they’ve been really hard on student-athletes who’ve been missing a sense of connection and belonging, as well as many other attributes that playing sports provides.”