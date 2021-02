Here’s what you missed on Local 4 News at 5:

More confusion erupts among Michiganders trying to secure vaccine appointments by phone

The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services is strategizing on how to make sure every resident is vaccinated quickly. Johnson & Johnson asked U.S. regulators Thursday for emergency approval of its vaccine -- the world’s first single-dose COVID-19 vaccine, an easier-to-use option that could boost scarce supplies.