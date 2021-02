Here’s what’s coming up on Local 4 News at 4 (this newscast will be broadcast only online):

Historic second impeachment trial of former President Trump is underway -- Where things stand

Donald Trump’s historic second impeachment trial opened Tuesday in the Senate with graphic video of the deadly Jan. 6 attack on Congress and the defeated former president whipping up a rally crowd — “We’re going to walk down to the Capitol!” — as he encouraged a futile fight over his presidency.