Gov. Whitmer proposes $67 billion state budget that prioritizes Michigan’s pandemic recovery

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer on Thursday proposed a $67 billion state budget that she said would aid Michigan’s pandemic recovery by solidifying new programs to expand eligibility for free community college tuition, bolstering child care assistance and boosting local bridge repairs.