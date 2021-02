Here’s what’s coming up on Local 4 News at 4:

Ben Bailey is tracking some of the coldest air of the season -- Full forecast next

“Snow will start earlier than most of us on Saturday. Expect flakes flying by breakfast, then scattered through the day, wrapping up just after sunset. Accumulations should be around 1 inch. Sunday will be snow-free but frigid. Lows Sunday night will be near zero, recovering only to the mid teens by Monday afternoon.” -- Ben Bailey