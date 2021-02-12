Watch Local 4 News at 5 -- Feb. 12, 2021

Here’s what you missed on Local 4 News at 5:

Trump’s impeachment trial enters question and answer phase -- Where things stand

A key element of former President Donald Trump’s defense is the argument that he can’t be convicted by the Senate because the Jan. 6 speech that House prosecutors say incited the attack on the Capitol is protected by the Constitution’s First Amendment.

But many legal scholars dispute that the First Amendment’s guarantee of free speech applies to impeachment proceedings at all or that it protects Trump even if it does have some bearing on his impeachment.