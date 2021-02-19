COVID cases up at U-M; QB Joe Milton leaving Michigan Football; will Ann Arbor Public Schools stay virtual?

In this June 23, 2020 photo provided by UC Berkeley, a student provides saliva for an experimental COVID-19 coronavirus test for asymptomatic people. Scientists at the university are collecting samples from volunteers in hopes of finding asymptomatic people to stop them from unknowingly spreading the COVID-19 coronavirus. (Irene Yi/UC Berkeley via AP)

Happy Friday!

Another week and more COVID cases have been confirmed on University of Michigan’s campus. School officials announced this week that cases -- mostly related to students -- now make up for 62% of all cases in Washtenaw County. The university also reported its highest weekly positive case rate last week since mid-October. This isn’t good. The news comes after two separate pauses were lifted on Michigan Athletics and all student movement on campus (which was more of a recommendation than an order). School officials have said that in-person gatherings are responsible for many of the outbreaks within its community.

On another note, I enjoyed reading your responses from last week’s newsletter about the one thing you would do right now if you could (safely) in Ann Arbor. Here’s what some of you shared:

“Go watch our grandson & granddaughter do QuizBowl then go to NYPD (pizza) for lunch on a Saturday!”

“Hug my mom. She has cancer & is 79.″

“Go to an A2SO concert at Michigan Theater or Hill Auditorium!”

“If the world was safe, if there was no COVID, I’d have a drink at the bar at Knights!”

Have a great weekend -- and stay warm!

- Meredith (@meredith_A4)

What’s been happening:

💉 Michigan Medicine has paused its first-dose COVID-19 vaccination appointments for the second straight week due to low supply. The health system is now encouraging its patients to get vaccinated elsewhere. (A4)

📝 The Ann Arbor Board of Education will vote next week on keeping instruction virtual for the remainder of the school year. The sudden motion to adjust the district’s return-to-school plan was introduced during a nearly six-hour School Board meeting Wednesday night and not all trustees were in agreement. (A4)

❄️ Meanwhile, AAPS declared Tuesday a virtual snow day so teachers and students could enjoy a day off. (A4)

🛷 See how people spent their time outdoors shoveling and sledding on Tuesday after several inches of snow fell in the area overnight. (MLive)

🏈 Michigan Football’s starting 2020 quarterback Joe Milton has announced plans to transfer. Here’s who will be battling for the starting job this fall, writes ClickOnDetroit’s Derick Hutchinson. (A4)

🐕 The Humane Society of the United States named Humane Society of Huron Valley rescue supervisor Melinda Szabelski a “local hero” for her work against puppy mills. (A4)

🚨 Three people were shot in Superior Township on Sunday night, one of whom was detained as a suspect. County law enforcement said the men knew each other. (A4)

️⚽️ AFC Ann Arbor has withdrawn its men’s soccer season for a second year due to the ongoing global health crisis. The club is still mulling plans for its women’s 2021 season. (A4)

🎥 A documentary by Washtenaw My Brother’s Keeper on Black male experiences in Washtenaw County will premiere virtually this weekend. Here’s how you can tune in to the free event. (A4)

🎻 The Ann Arbor Symphony Orchestra is filming its spring performances at the Michigan Theater to share virtually with audiences. Its first concert of the season will be streamed Saturday. (A4)

🏥 Researchers at Michigan Medicine have developed a screening tool for emergency departments that predicts teen suicide risk with 88% accuracy. (A4)

Good to know:

🍝 Ann Arbor Restaurant Week kicks off on Sunday. Sarah has the details on how the event has adapted this year, from family-size dinners to food and drink demonstrations. (A4)

🤝 New this year, Ann Arbor Hotel Week also begins on Sunday to help bring a much-needed boost to the local hospitality industry. (A4)

🎨 Attention parents (and kids). Registration for in-person summer camps at the Ann Arbor Art Center opens on Wednesday. (A4)

🍅 Are you cooking at home a lot more lately? I sure am. Here are the Ann Arbor area farms that will be offering subscription programs at this upcoming virtual CSA (Community Supported Agriculture) fair. (A4)

Feature interview of the week:

“It’s a very challenging time and I think people need to be mindful that they need to move throughout the day.”

- David Arend, Ann Arbor-based physical therapist provides wellness tips on WFH

